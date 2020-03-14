Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,592 Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Marcus worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Marcus by 426.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $11,101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marcus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Marcus Corp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $477.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

