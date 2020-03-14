Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of CorVel worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in CorVel by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CorVel by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRVL. ValuEngine cut CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

In related news, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $82,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,425 in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

