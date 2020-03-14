Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 857 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $84.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.00. The company has a market cap of $715.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $77.12 and a 12-month high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $132.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

