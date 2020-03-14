Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $56.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy traded as low as $35.21 and last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 68800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,500.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 21,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,318,554.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,176,000.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

