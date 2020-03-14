Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,233 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,620,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $154.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $140.00 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.67.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.