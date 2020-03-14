Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,385 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOX. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

FOX stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. Fox Corp has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

