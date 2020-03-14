Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mantech International by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mantech International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mantech International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mantech International stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11. Mantech International Corp has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

