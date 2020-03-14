Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $858,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $282.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $253.68 and a 1 year high of $384.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

