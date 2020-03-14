Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

