Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

EEM opened at $36.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

