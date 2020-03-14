Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra increased their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.11. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

