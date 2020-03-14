Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

