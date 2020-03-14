Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,096 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $93.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

