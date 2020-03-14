China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) & Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Head-To-Head Survey

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares China Biologic Products and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products 31.22% 9.79% 8.99% Titan Pharmaceuticals -441.23% -962.95% -170.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Biologic Products and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 375.29%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than China Biologic Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Biologic Products and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products $466.88 million 9.68 $128.06 million N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals $6.62 million 2.12 -$9.02 million ($0.79) -0.27

China Biologic Products has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

China Biologic Products has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of China Biologic Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of China Biologic Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Biologic Products beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia. The company also provides human immunoglobulin and IVIG for original and secondary immunoglobulin deficiency, and immunoglobulin G secondary deficiency; human hepatitis B immunoglobulin for the prevention of measles and contagious hepatitis; human rabies immunoglobulin primarily for passive immunity from bites or claws by rabies or other infected animals; and human tetanus immunoglobulin for the prevention and therapy of tetanus. In addition, it offers placenta polypeptide for the treatment of cell immunity deficiency diseases, viral infection, and leucopenia, as well as assists in postoperative healing; factor VIII for treating coagulopathies; human fibrinogen; and human prothrombin complex concentrate for treating congenital and acquired clotting factor II, VII, IX, X deficiency, as well as excessive anticoagulant, vitamin K deficiency, etc. Further, the company is developing Human fibrinogen for the treatment for lack of fibrinogen and increase human fibrinogen concentration; and artificial dura and spinal dura mater products for use in brain and spinal surgeries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as China Biologic Products, Inc. and changed its name to China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. in July 2017. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

