Chubb Ltd to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.23.

Shares of CB opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.39. Chubb has a 12-month low of $113.05 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $629,466,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709,767 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,472,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.