Citigroup Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1,653.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,340 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of RadNet worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RadNet by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RadNet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,692,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. RadNet Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

