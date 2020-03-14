Citigroup Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Commscope worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Commscope by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commscope by 19.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Commscope by 584.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 87,122 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Commscope by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after buying an additional 551,620 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Commscope by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

In related news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

