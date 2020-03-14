Citigroup Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Generac by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 659,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,314,000 after purchasing an additional 111,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after purchasing an additional 102,374 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 359,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 233,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Generac by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,545,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $99.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $118.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

