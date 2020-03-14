Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000.

XMVM stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $36.05.

