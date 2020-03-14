Citigroup Inc. Purchases 93 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $155.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average is $177.47. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.73 and a fifty-two week high of $194.19.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

