Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Longbow Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

