Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 931,902 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3,734.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 770,823 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 520,264 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,572,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,075,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, CIO Jeffrey K. Gronning acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,750.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $52,677.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,698 shares of company stock valued at $375,004. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CXP opened at $15.49 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 193.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CXP. SunTrust Banks upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

