Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,357 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,357 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

