Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,675 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AMERCO by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 25.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $343.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,861,553.20. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $343.73 per share, with a total value of $1,031,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,590,117.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,431 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $307.75 on Friday. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $260.29 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.22 and a 200 day moving average of $368.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHAL. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CL King raised shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

