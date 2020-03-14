Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,954 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTA. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.93. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $105.45.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.