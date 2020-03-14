Citizens & Northern Corp Has $6.64 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,093 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.3% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $113.78 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average is $153.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

