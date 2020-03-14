Clare Wardle Buys 13,941 Shares of City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Stock

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) insider Clare Wardle purchased 13,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £49,351.14 ($64,918.63).

Shares of City of London Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 319 ($4.20) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 411.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 418.36. City of London Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 346 ($4.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 448.50 ($5.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 4.12.

Get City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

About City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.