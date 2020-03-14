Clarkson (LON:CKN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,940. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Clarkson traded as low as GBX 2,180 ($28.68) and last traded at GBX 2,255 ($29.66), with a volume of 68316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,205 ($29.01).

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $698.55 million and a P/E ratio of -54.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,784.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,727.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 118.80 ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 116 ($1.53) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarkson PLC will post 13784.0006348 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a GBX 53 ($0.70) dividend. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is -2.50%.

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.