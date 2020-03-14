Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Raised to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Clinigen Group stock opened at GBX 581.50 ($7.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91. Clinigen Group has a 12-month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 842.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 871.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 31 ($0.41) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clinigen Group will post 2573.0001139 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

