Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases £9,930.08 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Peter Duffy acquired 848 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46).

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,064 ($14.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 998.59 ($13.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,370.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,432.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Investec lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,452.09 ($19.10).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

