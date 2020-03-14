CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) vs. HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Head-To-Head Analysis

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 22.06% 13.78% 1.15% HarborOne Bancorp 8.47% 3.93% 0.48%

Risk & Volatility

CNB Financial has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CNB Financial and HarborOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 HarborOne Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

CNB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.47%. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.36%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and HarborOne Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $181.70 million 1.69 $40.08 million $2.63 7.58 HarborOne Bancorp $215.76 million 2.29 $18.27 million $0.33 25.61

CNB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HarborOne Bancorp. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CNB Financial beats HarborOne Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 12, 2019, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, 1 commercial loan office, 1 lending office, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through ‘HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.

