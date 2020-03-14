Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) Insider Buys £120,000 in Stock

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) insider Mike Clasper purchased 200,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

Coats Group stock opened at GBX 55.30 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.31. Coats Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 51.05 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a market capitalization of $799.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Coats Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COA shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coats Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coats Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

