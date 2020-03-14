Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Codexis worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Codexis by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $790,362. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.22 million, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.40. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

