Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Price Down 31% After Analyst Downgrade

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)’s stock price was down 31% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.05, approximately 588,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,371,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $80,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Colony Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Colony Capital by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 96,868 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Colony Capital by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 7.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,959,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.41%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

