Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.15.

CMA opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

