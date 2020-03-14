Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $601,713,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

Apple stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

