Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.98. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBU. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

