Comparing Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) & Vermilion Energy (OTCMKTS:VET)

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Dolphin Energy and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 2 9 1 0 1.92

Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $19.05, indicating a potential upside of 444.29%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 1.40% -101.63% 6.12% Vermilion Energy 1.93% 3.30% 1.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Vermilion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $340.76 million 0.02 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $1.27 billion 0.43 $24.72 million $0.33 10.61

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 83.8% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company operates as an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts petroleum storage and terminaling operations under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility. It also provides pipeline transportation services comprising gathering and transportation of oil and natural gas for producers/shippers operating offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Blue Dolphin Energy Company holds leasehold interests in the High Island Block 115; Galveston Area Block 321; and High Island Block 37. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells. The company also owns 48% interest in 930,000 net acres of land and 103 net producing gas wells; 32,600 net acres of developed and 1,149,400 net acres of undeveloped land, and 105 net producing oil wells and 8 net producing natural gas wells; and 148,700 net acres of land and 118 net producing oil wells. In addition, it owns 20% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field; and 60% interest in the Wandoo field comprises 59,600 acres; and lands of 652,800 net acres, 242,500 net acres, and 2.35 million net acres. Further, the company has 181,664 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of gross proved reserves and 284,476 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 43,466 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 63,918 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 11,802 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 22,196 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 12,991 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 25,735 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 13,093 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 20,575 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 9,668 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 14,480 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 25,147 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 56,214 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; and 131 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 191 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

