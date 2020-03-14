Comparing Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) and Accenture (NASDAQ:ACN)

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Servicesource International has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Servicesource International and Accenture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Servicesource International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Accenture 1 6 17 0 2.67

Servicesource International currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 116.35%. Accenture has a consensus price target of $217.45, suggesting a potential upside of 30.60%. Given Servicesource International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Servicesource International is more favorable than Accenture.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Servicesource International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Servicesource International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Servicesource International and Accenture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Servicesource International $216.13 million 0.46 -$18.68 million ($0.09) -11.56 Accenture $43.22 billion 2.45 $4.78 billion $7.36 22.62

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Servicesource International. Servicesource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Servicesource International and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Servicesource International -8.64% -8.96% -5.08% Accenture 11.06% 33.35% 16.41%

Summary

Accenture beats Servicesource International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users. The company also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, its technologies comprise customer success management, renewal and channel management, inside sales, and productivity tools. The company sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies. The company's Financial Services segment offers services that address profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies for banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes for healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company's Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. Its Resources segment enables clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries to develop and implement strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies. Accenture plc has a strategic alliance with Quantexa and nCino, Inc. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

