Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.15 to C$0.65. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 491318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

