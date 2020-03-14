Cormark Trims Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Target Price to C$0.80

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Crew Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crew Energy from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price target on Crew Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Crew Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.77.

Shares of CR opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of $31.82 million and a PE ratio of 1.00. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$1.36.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 849,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,435.32. Insiders have acquired a total of 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,230 in the last quarter.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

