Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000,000 after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Corning by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.