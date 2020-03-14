Coupa Software (COUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) will release its Q4 2020 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Coupa Software to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.35. Coupa Software has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $178.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $366,006.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,881,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $221,947.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,733.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,524 shares of company stock worth $31,120,798. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

