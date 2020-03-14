Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,201 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Bausch Health Companies worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after buying an additional 1,536,120 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,337.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,124,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after buying an additional 1,078,698 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after buying an additional 266,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 over the last three months. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

