Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Cooper Companies worth $22,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,601,000 after acquiring an additional 146,784 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,089,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 296,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,263,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 451,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,957,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $679,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $291.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.97. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $272.78 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

