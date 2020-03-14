Critical Analysis: Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Yum China (NASDAQ:YUMC)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheesecake Factory 5.13% 21.61% 5.35% Yum China 8.12% 22.96% 10.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Yum China shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cheesecake Factory and Yum China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheesecake Factory 2 10 3 0 2.07 Yum China 0 1 7 0 2.88

Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus target price of $45.07, indicating a potential upside of 91.69%. Yum China has a consensus target price of $51.08, indicating a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than Yum China.

Dividends

Cheesecake Factory pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cheesecake Factory pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yum China pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cheesecake Factory has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Yum China has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Cheesecake Factory is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Yum China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheesecake Factory $2.48 billion 0.42 $127.29 million $2.61 9.01 Yum China $8.78 billion 1.79 $713.00 million $1.88 22.20

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Cheesecake Factory. Cheesecake Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yum China beats Cheesecake Factory on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 5,900 KFC restaurants; 2,200 Pizza Hut restaurants; 280 Little Sheep units; 14 East Dawning restaurants; 4 Taco Bell restaurants; and 13 COFFii & JOY units. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

