Critical Review: QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) & eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

QAD has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QAD and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $333.02 million 2.21 $10.43 million $0.51 71.02 eGain $67.23 million 2.79 $4.17 million $0.16 38.25

QAD has higher revenue and earnings than eGain. eGain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD -3.63% -0.01% -0.01% eGain 6.87% 19.96% 6.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QAD and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 0 4 0 3.00 eGain 0 0 5 0 3.00

QAD currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.61%. eGain has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 102.61%. Given eGain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than QAD.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of QAD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eGain beats QAD on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QAD

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The company's QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; consulting services, including implementation, custom solution development, and systems integration services; and education services, such as training programs, as well as online tutorial modules. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the healthcare, retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

