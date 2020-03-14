Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.23.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Crowdstrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. Crowdstrike has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $101.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $709,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $709,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $125,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,586,719 shares of company stock valued at $298,281,475.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $4,713,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crowdstrike Company Profile

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.