Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -4.11

News articles about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a media sentiment score of -4.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Dalata Hotel Group’s score:

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of DAL opened at GBX 215.75 ($2.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.54. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 346.63 ($4.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 533 ($7.01). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 370.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 428.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a €0.07 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Dalata Hotel Group’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.