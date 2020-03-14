Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -4.11

Headlines about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a media sentiment score of -4.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

The company has a market capitalization of $990,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04. Dalmac Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.01 million during the quarter.

About Dalmac Energy

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

